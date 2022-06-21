Stop Creating Fake News On Social Media – Doyin Okupe Tells Obi’s Supporters

Peter Obi’s running mate, Doyin Okupe, has warned supporters of his principal to stop creating and propagating falsehood on social media.

Mr Okupe issued the warning while debunking viral reports that Lamido Sanusi and the Sultan of Sokoto had endorsed the flag bearer of his party, Mr Peter Obi.

His words: “We plead wt all our supporters to pls desist from creating falsehood in the social media. Lets focus on claims that are verifiable & true.”



https://twitter.com/doyinokupe/status/1539261788620996608?s=19

