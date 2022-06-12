Stop Tagging Me To Posts Related To My Dad – Yul Edochie’s Daughter Speaks Out

Stop Tagging Me To Posts Related To My Dad – Actor Yul Edochie’s Daughter Speaks Out
Danielle, daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has asked people to stop tagging her to anything relating to her father, nollywood, films or actors, IGBERETV reports.
Taking to her Instastory, the 17-year-old stated that she’s not an actress and will never venture into acting.
She wrote: ”Acting is for him NOT for me and I am a whole different person. I am my own identity.
”Please stop tagging me in posts related to him/nollywood/films/actors. I am NOT interested in nollywood.”
This comes after the father picked actress Judy Moghalu as his second wife.
https://igberetvnews.com/1421987/stop-tagging-posts-related-dad-actor-yul-edochies-daughter-speaks/