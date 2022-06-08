Summary Of President Buhari’s Speech At APC Primaries

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81aWLbplFms

PHOTO NEWS from Eagle Square, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja; venue of the APC Presidential Primaries Abuja.

ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS National Secretariat (Buhari House, 40 Blantyre Street. Wuse 2. Abuja, Nigeria

SPECIAL CONVENTION FOR PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

On behalf of the Leader of our Party, President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee and all stakeholders of our party, the All Progressives Congress welcomes all party faithful, especially aspirants and delegates, to its Special Convention for Presidential Primary holding at Eagles Square, Abuja, from Tuesday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 8. 2022.

Thankfully, our party has put all necessary machinery in place to guarantee a hitch-free exercise and, more importantly, elect a credible candidate that will lead our great party and nation into the next political dispensation.

Below is a comprehensive schedule of activities for the two-day event:

1. Arrival of Accredited National Delegates 10:00am-1:00pm

2. Arrival of the APC State Governors, National Assembly Members and Party Leaders 1:30pm-2:00pm

3. Arrival of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. 2:10pm

4. Arrival of the Senate President. 2:20pm

5. Arrival of the National Chairman. 2:30pm

6. Arrival of the Vice President. 2:45pm

7. Arrival of the President. 3:15pm

8. The National Anthem. 3:30pm

9. Opening Prayers. 3:35pm

10. Welcome Address by the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu 3:40-3:50pm

11. Motions. 3:40-3:50pm

12. State of the Party Report by the National Secretary, Senator lyiola Omisore. 3:55-4:05pm

13. Remarks by Chairman, Progressive Governor’s Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu 4:05-4:35pm

14. Remarks by the Chairman, Election Management Committee/ Chief Returning Officer. 4:40-4:45pm

15. Remarks/Speeches by the Presidential Aspirants 4:45-5:45pm

16. Special Remarks by the President 5:45-6:00pm

17. Elections 6:00-9:00pm

18. Counting and Collation of Votes 9:00-10:00pm

19. Acceptance Speech by the Presidential Candidate 10:00-10:15prn

20. Motion for Closing of the 2022 Special National Convention 10:15-10:25pm

21. Closing Prayers 10:25-10:35pm

22. National Anthem 10:35-10:45pm 23. Departure in Reverse Order 10:45-11:00pm

Signed. Media/Publicity Sub-Committee

