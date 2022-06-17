Super Eagles Most Talented Team I’ve Ever Coached – Peseiro

Jose Peseiro has confessed that the Super Eagles are the “most talented” team he has ever coached.

The Portuguese, who was named Super Eagles head coach in May, is impressed with the quality of players in the team.

The Super Eagles lost their first two games under the 62-year-old but bounced back with victories against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe

“0ur style is attack because of the kind of players we have in the team,” Peseiro told OwnGoalNigeria.com.

Jose Peseiro has confessed that the Super Eagles are the “most talented” team he has ever coached.

The Portuguese, who was named Super Eagles head coach in May, is impressed with the quality of players in the team.

The Super Eagles lost their first two games under the 62-year-old but bounced back with victories against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe

“0ur style is attack because of the kind of players we have in the team,” Peseiro told OwnGoalNigeria.com.

“I see them (players) very well now in training and they are the most talented I have worked with in my career and I am not joking.

“It is hard for me to pick the best selection for games.”

The Super Eagles currently top Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with six points from two games.

The three-time African champions will face second-placed Guinea-Bissau in a double-header in September.

“We expect the next few games to be tougher, but we are confident in ourselves,” he added.

“The ideas will make the players love to play for the team.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/17/super-eagles-most-talented-team-ive-ever-coached-peseiro/#:~:text=Jose%20Peseiro%20has%20confessed,have%20in%20the%20team

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related