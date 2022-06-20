Super Eagles Players Storm Enugu For Funny Bone’s Wedding (Photos)

Some members of Nigeria’s senior men’s national team were spotted in Enugu State South-East Nigeria this weekend for the wedding of popular comedian Julian Stanley AKA Funny Bone.

The Super Eagles players spotted in Enugu include Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo, Boavista’s Chidozie Awaziem, Al-Adalah’s Ogenyi Onazi, Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

The Comedian got married on Saturday, June 18 and the Super Eagles stars turned up to the celebration.

The Super Eagles players were all spotted wearing the same traditional attire at the wedding ceremony.

The players were wearing Isi Agu attire with traditional ornaments on the necks.

The players were all smiles and with most from South-East Nigeria vibing to the songs and atmosphere.

https://www.pulse.ng/sports/football/ndidi-iheanacho-chukwueze-awaziem-omeruo-onazi-storm-enugu-for-wedding/2k42msm.amp

