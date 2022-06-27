Super Falcons Arrive In Morocco For The 2022 Africa Women Cup Of Nations

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have landed in Morocco! ahead of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations. The tournament will be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022. Nigeria are currently in Group C alongside South Africa.

Group C

Nigeria

South Africa

Burundi

Botswana

The top 4 teams in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations will automatically qualify to the 2023 women’s world cup. Nigeria are the three-time defending champions, having won the tournament in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The 2020 edition, which would have been the first to feature twelve teams, was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The super falcons would be going for their 10th Trophy in their 12th Appearance at the 2023 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99C9Y5h86B8

Lalasticlala. Mynd44 mukina2

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related