Super Sports To Grace Peace Charity Football Match Ahead Of 2023 Election (Pics)

Super Sports To Grace Peace Charity Football Match As Dozie Nwankwo, Abba Bichi, MC Tagwaye, Others Slug It Out

Four football teams are set to test their might in peace charity match which is aimed at promoting a peaceful election in Nigeria in 2023 and beyond through awareness campaign among voters education and political parties.

The charity football match to have Super Sports media, AIT, NTA, Arise News and others

The teams include Seman Global Project, Prof Christopher Imumolen, Christ Mercy Showers Foundation and Peace Ambassador Agency.

Players are drawn from business sector, politics, entertainment, youths leadership and security sector.

According to the organisers, it is aimed at awakening the mindset of every critical stakeholder in the Nigerian project towards peace building and capacity development.

The Match is scheduled for Sunday 3rd July at Soho 24 Sports Center Kodo Abuja by 4:00pm.

The Peace Charity Football Match is organised by Amb Kingsley Amafibe Peace Foundation in Partnership With Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.

It is expected to be one of the biggest meetings of Entrepreneurs meet Entertainers.

Peace Charity Football Match will also feature running awareness for voters education and peaceful election.

Some of the names expected for the charity football match are Dozie Nwankwo, Abba Bichi, MC Tagwaye, amongst others

Source:

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/peace-foundation-holds-charity-football-match-as-super-sports-dozie-nwankwo-abba-bichi-mc-tagwaye-features/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related