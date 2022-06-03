Suspected Herdsmen Attack Pastor Uche Okoro, Kidnap Couple In Abia (Graphic Pics)

Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a pastor identified as Apostle Delight Uzo and abducted his friends in Umuahia, Abia State.

Apostle Delight was stabbed in the chest and stomach by the assailants and is currently admitted in the hospital.

Facebook user, Bethel Nwakaku, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday, June 1, said that another pastor, Uche Okoro and his wife were abducted by the gunmen, adding that the attack occurred last Saturday night.

“Can the south-east governors with the military and police force claim to be ignorant of the invasion of the fulani bandits in Igbo land?,” Nwakaku wrote.

“This is my brother and friend Apostle Delight Uzo Proph who was butchered and stabbed at the heart and stomach by Fulani bandits just close to Umuahia on Saturday night.

“Himself and one other escaped half dead while others were kidnapped Pastor Uche Okoro and his wife).

“Daily ABSU students are being kidnapped and some others killed. I can now vividly say that the so called unknown gunmen are Fulani jihadists. The prelate of Methodist Church also confirmed that his kidnapping was by Fulanis.

“I beckon on the Political leaders, Nigeria Army and Nigeria Police Force to rise and flush them out because there’s so much anger in the land already.”

