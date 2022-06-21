Talented Nigerian Artist Who Draws Hyper Realistic Portraits – (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I recently came across this guy who draws hyper realistic portraits. It’s amazing how different people have unique talents. I am sure his parents must have persuaded him to stop drawing and focus on academics. Interestingly, he now gets client from abroad who contract him to draw for them.
[
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q4UqLbYupA]

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: