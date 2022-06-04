Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State, has been named the Peoples Democratic Party’s senatorial candidate for Sokoto South.

Tambuwal hopes to be elected to the Red Chamber in 2023, representing seven Local Government Areas.

Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Kebbe, Shagari, Tambuwal, Tureta, and Yabo are the LGAs.

According to the press, the governor stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the party’s presidential primary in Abuja last week.

Governor Tambuwal previously served in the House of Representatives, representing the Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency and rising to become Speaker of the House in his third term.

According to this declaration, the governor will face off against the incumbent, Senator Danbaba Dambuwa, who recently defected from the PDP to join the APC.



https://www.regencyreporters.com.ng/2022/06/Tambuwal-Gets-PDP-Senatorial-Ticket-For-Sokoto-South.html

