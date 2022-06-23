Taraba Secondary School Students Expelled For Protesting Over Lack Of Amenities

Secondary school students expelled for protesting against the lack of learning materials in their school

Six students of Government Day Secondary School Salihu Dogo in Jalingo, Taraba state have been expelled by the school management after they staged a protest over the lack of basic learning materials in their school.

The students were said to have staged the protest in front of the school principal’s office last week Wednesday, accusing the school management of corruption.

In a viral video shared online, one of the students could be heard saying that they do not have a laboratory for science classes and that the teachers never conduct practical tests for them. They also lamented the lack of seats in their various classes as they are made to either stand or sit on the floor.

According to reports, the school has a population of about 1,000 students with N4,800 paid as school fees per term. N500 out of the N4,800 is earmarked as furniture fees, while another N500 is feeding fees.



https://fb.watch/dQfs-I3cln/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related