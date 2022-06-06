TB Joshua: SCOAN Worshippers Celebrate Founder’s First Memorial, Legacies

One-year after the demise of Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua, known as TB Joshua, his followers yesterday thronged the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Ikotun, Lagos, to celebrate his legacies.

The event, also attended by followers from diverse foreign nations, was filled with nostalgia of glamorous and spirit-filled worship in the people, as it was during the days of TB Joshua.

The church has been operating on low-key since the passing on of the founder, in honour of the departed preacher and philanthropist.

The service had the theme: “Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet TB Joshua”.

It featured some Nigerian celebrities, including popular comedian Ali Baba, K C Brown and Tee Mac, who entertained people.

Many foreign gospel ministers who also attended the service included Pastor Freyle from Colombia, Pastor William Ghaltas from Bethlehem, Pastor Obispo Elvis from the Dominican Republic and Bishop Trevor Williamson and wife from Bahamas.

Others included Pastor Bernard Mulder of South Africa and Bishop Steven Ogedengbe from Nigeria.

Apart from the Museum that was to be unveiled later at the event, Mrs. Joshua stated that one of the church’s next biggest attention will be to complete its prayer mountain in Arigidi in Ondo State.

She said that was one of the late prophet’s biggest dreams.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Assistant on Christian Affairs, Rev Bukola Adeleke, congratulated Mrs. Joshua for preserving the memory of her husband and especially on the inauguration of the museum.

Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa, representing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu brought Mrs. Joshua and the congregation greetings from the governor and the good people of Ondo State.

Deputy Speaker of Cross River State, Joseph Bassey, also delivered message from his state governor and people, stressing: “As long as God lives, Synagogue Church of All Nations will not die.”

He promised to come to the church to give testimony after the election.

Worshippers at the event also prayed for God’s direction on the leadership of the church.

TB Joshua, Nigerian pastor, televangelist, philanthropist, leader and founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, passed on June 5, 2021 at the age of 57.

He would have been 58 on June 12, 2021.

https://thenationonlineng.net/tb-joshua-scoan-worshippers-celebrate-founders-first-memorial-legacies/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related