Teachers Recruitment: Soludo Orders Fresh CBT Test For All Applicants

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has ordered for a fresh Teacher’s recruitment exam in Anambra State.

According to the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma Ude, ” Mr. Governor has graciously nullified the Saturday 4th of June preliminary Teacher’s Recruitment Examination. He granted a CBT based examination, all expenses covered by the Government.

Please get ready.”

Recall the Anambra Teachers Recruitment exam which held last Saturday experienced a lot technical hitches and as a result, lot of applicants couldn’t access the portal



