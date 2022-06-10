TECNO Introduces The Latest SPARK 9 Series To Redefine Selfie And Iconic Design (Pix)

TECNO, a global premium mobile brand, has renewed its beloved SPARK 9 series for Gen Z. Equipped with 32MP super clear selfie shooter and trendy right-angled edge 8.42mm lightweight and slim body, TECNO SPARK 9 Pro brings the users more premium experience to express self-concept and stylish design to let them be on the cutting edge of fashion.

“TECNO has always been committed to make breakthroughs as it’s embedded in our brand spirit #StopAtNothing. This time, we bring the new TECNO SPARK 9 series, hoping to encourage the young generation to freely record and share their thoughts and passions. As a rising innovator in phone camera, TECNO has profoundly improved users’ photography experience. The 32MP HD front camera along with the optimized algorithm of SPARK 9 series enable detailed and clear selfies.

Meanwhile, we’ve upgraded the design such as the lighter body to enhance the user experience. We believe that young people worldwide can express themselves more confidently and being their best selves with our latest TECNO SPARK 9 series.” Said Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile.

At the virtual launch of the Spark 9 series, Fireboy DML was announced as the first Spark series ambassador. This is incredible news since this outstanding artist embodies what TECNO stands for: they “STOP AT NOTHING” to achieve their goals, just like the musician has done throughout his career.

32MP Super Clear Selfie, Being the Best Self

TECNO SPARK 9 Series bring the fully upgraded front camera to break the boundary for your self-expression via selfie technology. From last generation’s 8MP to the amazing 32MP HD front camera, it allows the young generation to better express themselves in clearer and exceptional textured selfie with excellent details even after zooming in.

No matter it’s for your good-looking selfie demonstrating confidence, or for friends gathering and family reunions, the enhanced camera helps you to capture every precious moment and share your life via social media. The renewed selfie experience is powered by the Ultra HD mode, the 4-in-1 sensor chip with intelligent pixel alignment, as well as the F/2.45 front camera aperture with widened fixed focus.

The TECNO Spark 9 has essential features that allow you to connect with people all over the world. With improved camera quality, virtual meetings are now more convenient with the Google meet feature that is available on all TECNO smartphones, allowing employers and employees to connect seamlessly.

This time, TECNO SPARK 9 series come with a fresh appearance with the industry-popular right-angled edge and the 8.42mm lightly slim body. TECNO SPARK 9 Pro keeps up with the industry trend and fits into the pocket perfectly and effortlessly. And the unique shiny texture mosaic at the back also creates a stylish look, bringing silky touch in hands. It comes with four chic colors – Quantum Black, Burano Blue, Holy White and Hacker Storm. On top of that, the latest series keep the signature lens of TECNO Galaxy dual ring, with the iconic design of futuristic dual-ring triple camera.

The Spark 9 Pro brings wider screen and higher resolution with 1080P FHD+ 6.6” Ultra HD large screen at a blazing-fast 90Hz high refresh rate. The optimized screen design enables better visual experience and makes the scrolling smoother and touch feedback more sensitive for mobile entertainment including playing games and watching videos.

Source: https://gadgetstripe.com/tecno-introduces-the-latest-spark-9-series/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related