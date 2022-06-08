TECNO Unveils Fireboy As Brand Ambassador For Spark Series

Renowned smartphone brand TECNO has officially announced superstar artiste Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as FIREBOY as the first brand ambassador for her SPARK Series.

He was unveiled today, alongside the lastest line of the spark smartphone. The TECNO SPARK 9 series across the brand social media channels.

The TECNO SPARK line represents the young, vibrant and talented which Fireboy DML exemplifies. With this relationship, TECNO and Fireboy DML aims to bring their fans the best of contemporary technologies with artistic designs.

Below are some of the images of the unveiling.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1ssTJXgWGy4

