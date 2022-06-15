Tems Diagnosed With Reflux Laryngitis, Postpones Shows

Nigerian musician, Temilade Openiyi, who is better known as Tems on Tuesday, June 14 revealed that she has been diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

Specifically, the medical condition known as Reflux laryngitis is an irritation in the back of the throat due to acid or other chemicals that come up from your stomach.

She noted that her upcoming shows have now been postponed due to the medical condition.

It breaks my heart to say this but there has been no other option for me. I’m not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what’s left of my voice,” she wrote.

On doctor’s order, I have to postpone the two shows this week. The new dates for both shows will be announced tomorrow.

All tickets are still valid! Again I am so sorry. I am so sorry for this inconvenience but I promise to be back better than ever by the grace of God. Then I’ll give you the best show ever. Appreciate you all for understanding. You mean the world to me. Love you



https://twitter.com/temsbaby/status/1536767281396690945?t=PRGozYMOCnaarxkKOM-AZA&s=19

