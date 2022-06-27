Tems Wins Best International Act At The BET Awards 2022

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRStqpr9ic0

Congratulations to Tems as she becomes one of the few Nigerian artistes with the prestigious BET best international act .
Infact she is the first female artiste to win this category.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: