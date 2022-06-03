Tension As Group Storm APC Headquarters Protesting (Photos)

Protesters Currently At The APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Demanding That Goodluck Jonathan Becomes The Consensus Presidential Flagbearer Of The APC.

