Terrorists Kidnap DPO On His Way To Resume Duty In Birnin Gwari, Kaduna

A newly posted Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, ‎has been abducted.

The DPO was abducted along the notorious Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway around 9am on Monday on his way to assume duty at his new place of assignment, according to sources who confirmed the incident to journalists on condition of anonymity.

Although it was not clear whether the police officer was travelling alone in the vehicle when he was abducted or not, as the Kaduna State Police Command was yet to issue an official statement on the development.

Recall that the Birnin Gwari local government area of the State has been in the news lately for various attacks and abductions by terrorists, and it was on Sunday that a Terrorist group known as Ansaru issued a statement banning political activities in some communities of the local government area.

Meanwhile, when contacted on his mobile phone for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kaduna Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, neither not pick his calls nor return calls placed to his known mobile line by our correspondent as the time of filing this report.



https://leadership.ng/just-in-terrorists-kidnap-dpo-on-his-way-to-resume-duty-in-kaduna/

