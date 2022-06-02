Texas Woman Becomes Pregnant While Being Pregnant, Gives Birth To Twins

In a rare case, a 30-year-old Texas woman became pregnant while being already pregnant, and gave birth to twins within a span of six minutes.

Cara Winhold, became pregnant when she was already pregnant. In February last year, Cara became pregnant. A month later, she was pregnant again.

The condition is known as superfetation in medical terms, — in this condition a new pregnancy occurs during an initial pregnancy within days or weeks after the first one.

“I said to the doctor, ‘What happened? He wasn’t there the first time. What’s going on?’ The doctor said that most likely I ovulated twice, released two eggs and they got fertilized at different times, about a week apart. I 100% believe it was a miracle just because of everything that happened in my pregnancy journey,” said Cara

“I broke down in tears and cried. I was overwhelmed, confused, but very happy. My husband was in shock,” Cara said.

Baby Colson Winhold and his little brother Cayden were conceived a week apart, according to reports.

Around 0.3 percent of pregnant women suffer from this condition

Speaking to the New York Post, she said, “I knew I wanted more kids. I’m very optimistic, and I was like, ‘It’s going to happen,’ and I knew it was part of my journey and life to be a mom, and so I knew I didn’t want to give up but going to therapy made me learn how to heal and understand that it wasn’t my fault. It took a lot of time.”

Cara and her husband, Blake, welcomed their first child Wyatt in 2018. However, later Cara, unfortunately, suffered 3 miscarriages while trying for another child. As per the reports, the last miscarriage was nearly fatal. The situation was such that she was scared to get pregnant again.

Cara got pregnant in February of last year, and the doctor informed the couple a month later that they were expecting twins. Superfetation affects around 0.3% of pregnant women in the world. In most cases, the second baby dies during pregnancy.



Source: https://www.breezyscroll.com/world/texas-woman-becomes-pregnant-while-being-pregnant/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related