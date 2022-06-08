Text Message On Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is Fake – Tinubu Campaign Organization

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Tinubu Campaign Organization has raised alarm over a fake text message alleging that 2023 Presidential Aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has plans of running on a ‘Muslim-Muslim’ ticket.

Below is a full statement from the organization:

”We have been informed of a text message going round APC delegates at Eagle Square, Abuja purportedly from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that with his imminent victory at the APC Presidential Primary and emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, the APC leader has now decided on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.”

“This is nothing but a lie. It has no basis whatsoever.” ”We enjoin the distinguished delegates to ignore this completely.”

”The fake text message is a ploy by some undemocratic elements to confuse and hoodwink delegates sensing that Asíwájú Tinubu is comfortably coasting home to victory.”

”Truth is Asíwájú is destined for victory and no one can scuttle this through their shameful tactics.” ”Asíwájú is not known to jumping guns. He will deal with all important matters pertaining to his presidential pair at the appropriate time, after his victory has been fully established by the distinguished delegates.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-text-message-on-muslim-muslim-ticket-is-fake-tinubu-campaign/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related