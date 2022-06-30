The Best 100 Players From The 2021/22 Season (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC1oyfhge4g

The official MARCA 100 for 2021/22, as voted for by 73 experts around the world

BENZEMA

The undisputed best player in the world during the 2021/22 season, Karim Benzema, has had a near-perfect year. Champion and winner of the Pichichi in LaLiga, champion and top scorer in the Champions League, he overtook Di Stefano and equalled Raul as Real Madrid’s second highest scorer in history, he won the Nations League with France…

A dream year for Karim, whose goals in Real Madrid’s Champions League comebacks will go down in the history of the competition and of the club. Number 1 in MARCA’s 100 by a landslide, Karim gets the award and the recognition for a brilliant career.

1

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

2

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

3

Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

4

Mo Salah – Liverpool

5

Kylian Mbappe – PSG

6

Luka Modric – Real Madrid

7

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

8

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

9

Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

10

Sadio Mane – Liverpool

11

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

12

Erling Haaland – B. Dortmund

13

Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

14

Luis Diaz – Porto/Liverpool

15

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

16

Cristopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

17

Son Heung-Min – Tottenham Hotspur

18

Darwin Nunez – Benfica

19

Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

20

Rodri – Manchester City

21

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

22

Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

23

David Alaba – Real Madrid

24

Fede Valverde – Real Madrid

25

Phil Foden – Manchester City

26

Leo Messi – PSG

27

Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina/Juventus

28

Fabinho – Liverpool

29

Theo Hernandez – Milan

30

Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea

31

Pedri – Barcelona

32

Alisson Becker – Liverpool

33

Eder Militao – Real Madrid

34

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

35

Gavi – Barcelona

36

Aurelien Tchouameni – Monaco

37

Lautaro Martinez – Inter

38

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

39

Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

40

Rafael Santos Borre – Eintracht

41

Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal

42

Mike Maignan – AC Milan

43

Raul Albiol – Villarreal

44

Sebastian Haller – Ajax

45

Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

46

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

47

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

48

Filip Kostic – Eintracht Frankfurt

49

Ivan Perisic – Inter

50

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

51

Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

52

Declan Rice – West Ham

53

Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City

54

Mason Mount – Chelsea

55

Ronald Araujo – Barcelona

56

Reece James – Chelsea

57

Neymar – PSG

58

Ciro Immobile – Lazio

59

Pablo Sarabia – Sporting CP

60

Sergio Canales – Real Betis

61

Tammy Abraham – Roma

62

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

63

Antony – Ajax

64

Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid

65

Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen

66

Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg

67

Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain

68

Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco

69

James Tavernier – Rangers

70

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

71

Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

72

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

73

Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona

74

Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord

75

Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

76

Gleison Bremer – Torino

77

Lucas Paqueta – Lyon

78

Dimitri Payet – Marseille

79

Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese

80

Bono – Sevilla

81

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

82

Iker Muniain – Athletic Club

83

Diego Carlos – Sevilla

84

Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg

85

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

86

Nahuel Molina – Udinese

87

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli

88

Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona

89

Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

90

Jonathan Clauss – Lens

91

Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht

92

Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

93

Martin Terrier – Rennes

94

Charles De Ketelaere – Club Brugge

95

Raul de Tomas – Espanyol

96

Taremi – Porto

97

Fabio Vieira – Porto

98

Anthony Modeste – Koln

99

Deniz Undav – Union SG

100

Cody Gakpo – PSV

