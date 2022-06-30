The Best 100 Players From The 2021/22 Season (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC1oyfhge4g

The official MARCA 100 for 2021/22, as voted for by 73 experts around the world
BENZEMA
The undisputed best player in the world during the 2021/22 season, Karim Benzema, has had a near-perfect year. Champion and winner of the Pichichi in LaLiga, champion and top scorer in the Champions League, he overtook Di Stefano and equalled Raul as Real Madrid’s second highest scorer in history, he won the Nations League with France…

A dream year for Karim, whose goals in Real Madrid’s Champions League comebacks will go down in the history of the competition and of the club. Number 1 in MARCA’s 100 by a landslide, Karim gets the award and the recognition for a brilliant career.

1
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

2

Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid

3
Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid

4
Mo Salah – Liverpool

5
Kylian Mbappe – PSG

6
Luka Modric – Real Madrid

7
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

8
Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

9
Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

10
Sadio Mane – Liverpool

11
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

12
Erling Haaland – B. Dortmund

13
Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

14
Luis Diaz – Porto/Liverpool

15
Rafael Leao – AC Milan

16
Cristopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

17
Son Heung-Min – Tottenham Hotspur

18
Darwin Nunez – Benfica

19
Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

20
Rodri – Manchester City

21
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

22
Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool

23
David Alaba – Real Madrid

24
Fede Valverde – Real Madrid

25
Phil Foden – Manchester City

26
Leo Messi – PSG

27
Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina/Juventus

28
Fabinho – Liverpool

29
Theo Hernandez – Milan

30
Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea

31
Pedri – Barcelona

32
Alisson Becker – Liverpool

33
Eder Militao – Real Madrid

34
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

35
Gavi – Barcelona

36
Aurelien Tchouameni – Monaco

37
Lautaro Martinez – Inter

38
Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

39
Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich

40
Rafael Santos Borre – Eintracht

41
Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal

42
Mike Maignan – AC Milan

43
Raul Albiol – Villarreal

44
Sebastian Haller – Ajax

45
Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

46
Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

47
Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

48
Filip Kostic – Eintracht Frankfurt

49
Ivan Perisic – Inter

50
Diogo Jota – Liverpool

51
Andrew Robertson – Liverpool

52
Declan Rice – West Ham

53
Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City

54
Mason Mount – Chelsea

55
Ronald Araujo – Barcelona

56
Reece James – Chelsea

57
Neymar – PSG

58
Ciro Immobile – Lazio

59
Pablo Sarabia – Sporting CP

60
Sergio Canales – Real Betis

61
Tammy Abraham – Roma

62
Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

63
Antony – Ajax

64
Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid

65
Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen

66
Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg

67
Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain

68
Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco

69
James Tavernier – Rangers

70
Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

71
Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

72
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio

73
Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona

74
Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord

75
Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

76
Gleison Bremer – Torino

77
Lucas Paqueta – Lyon

78
Dimitri Payet – Marseille

79
Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese

80
Bono – Sevilla

81
Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli

82
Iker Muniain – Athletic Club

83
Diego Carlos – Sevilla

84
Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg

85
Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

86
Nahuel Molina – Udinese

87
Fabian Ruiz – Napoli

88
Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona

89
Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

90
Jonathan Clauss – Lens

91
Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht

92
Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund

93
Martin Terrier – Rennes

94
Charles De Ketelaere – Club Brugge

95
Raul de Tomas – Espanyol

96
Taremi – Porto

97
Fabio Vieira – Porto

98
Anthony Modeste – Koln

99
Deniz Undav – Union SG

100
Cody Gakpo – PSV

https://www.marca.com/en/football/2022/06/30/62bd697bae3f580020dbcf22-directo.html#:~:text=The%20MARCA%20100%2C%20LIVE%3A%20The%20best%20players%20from%20the%202021/22%20season

