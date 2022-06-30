The Best 100 Players From The 2021/22 Season (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC1oyfhge4g
The official MARCA 100 for 2021/22, as voted for by 73 experts around the world
BENZEMA
The undisputed best player in the world during the 2021/22 season, Karim Benzema, has had a near-perfect year. Champion and winner of the Pichichi in LaLiga, champion and top scorer in the Champions League, he overtook Di Stefano and equalled Raul as Real Madrid’s second highest scorer in history, he won the Nations League with France…
A dream year for Karim, whose goals in Real Madrid’s Champions League comebacks will go down in the history of the competition and of the club. Number 1 in MARCA’s 100 by a landslide, Karim gets the award and the recognition for a brilliant career.
1
Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
2
Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid
3
Vinicius Jr. – Real Madrid
4
Mo Salah – Liverpool
5
Kylian Mbappe – PSG
6
Luka Modric – Real Madrid
7
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
8
Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
9
Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool
10
Sadio Mane – Liverpool
11
Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
12
Erling Haaland – B. Dortmund
13
Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
14
Luis Diaz – Porto/Liverpool
15
Rafael Leao – AC Milan
16
Cristopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
17
Son Heung-Min – Tottenham Hotspur
18
Darwin Nunez – Benfica
19
Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
20
Rodri – Manchester City
21
Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
22
Thiago Alcantara – Liverpool
23
David Alaba – Real Madrid
24
Fede Valverde – Real Madrid
25
Phil Foden – Manchester City
26
Leo Messi – PSG
27
Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina/Juventus
28
Fabinho – Liverpool
29
Theo Hernandez – Milan
30
Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea
31
Pedri – Barcelona
32
Alisson Becker – Liverpool
33
Eder Militao – Real Madrid
34
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
35
Gavi – Barcelona
36
Aurelien Tchouameni – Monaco
37
Lautaro Martinez – Inter
38
Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
39
Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
40
Rafael Santos Borre – Eintracht
41
Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal
42
Mike Maignan – AC Milan
43
Raul Albiol – Villarreal
44
Sebastian Haller – Ajax
45
Nabil Fekir – Real Betis
46
Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan
47
Sandro Tonali – AC Milan
48
Filip Kostic – Eintracht Frankfurt
49
Ivan Perisic – Inter
50
Diogo Jota – Liverpool
51
Andrew Robertson – Liverpool
52
Declan Rice – West Ham
53
Aymeric Laporte – Manchester City
54
Mason Mount – Chelsea
55
Ronald Araujo – Barcelona
56
Reece James – Chelsea
57
Neymar – PSG
58
Ciro Immobile – Lazio
59
Pablo Sarabia – Sporting CP
60
Sergio Canales – Real Betis
61
Tammy Abraham – Roma
62
Marcelo Brozovic – Inter
63
Antony – Ajax
64
Yannick Carrasco – Atletico Madrid
65
Patrik Schick – Bayer Leverkusen
66
Karim Adeyemi – RB Salzburg
67
Achraf Hakimi – Paris Saint-Germain
68
Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco
69
James Tavernier – Rangers
70
Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
71
Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo
72
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio
73
Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona
74
Luis Sinisterra – Feyenoord
75
Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
76
Gleison Bremer – Torino
77
Lucas Paqueta – Lyon
78
Dimitri Payet – Marseille
79
Gerard Deulofeu – Udinese
80
Bono – Sevilla
81
Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli
82
Iker Muniain – Athletic Club
83
Diego Carlos – Sevilla
84
Nico Schlotterbeck – Freiburg
85
Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
86
Nahuel Molina – Udinese
87
Fabian Ruiz – Napoli
88
Giovanni Simeone – Hellas Verona
89
Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United
90
Jonathan Clauss – Lens
91
Sergio Gomez – Anderlecht
92
Marco Reus – Borussia Dortmund
93
Martin Terrier – Rennes
94
Charles De Ketelaere – Club Brugge
95
Raul de Tomas – Espanyol
96
Taremi – Porto
97
Fabio Vieira – Porto
98
Anthony Modeste – Koln
99
Deniz Undav – Union SG
100
Cody Gakpo – PSV
https://www.marca.com/en/football/2022/06/30/62bd697bae3f580020dbcf22-directo.html#:~:text=The%20MARCA%20100%2C%20LIVE%3A%20The%20best%20players%20from%20the%202021/22%20season