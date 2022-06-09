The Crisis At Alaba Market Had No Ethnic Correlation – Lagos Police PPRO

First, this wasn’t about Igbos. These are the true facts behind the trending videos.

The entire Alaba International Market decided to close the market today to enable the traders register for their PVCs. A phased closure would have been better.

Consequently, the Ojo Local Government venue of the registration was besieged by a mammoth crowd. The situation was made worse by the fact that only one registration terminal was working.

One of the people who came for registration made trouble and was challenged by those around. Going by simple probability, the attacker or the attacked is very likely to be Igbo. They were simply large in number. However, giving this incident ethnic coloration would not help matters.

The entire episode lasted a few minutes. Sadly, recordings from those few minutes are still traveling far and wide. Normalcy has since returned and the Divisional Police Officer there is fully in charge of the security situation.



https://www.twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1534931045031858181?t=B8UOe_33CwJQkeA_SVt5eQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related