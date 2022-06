Capable and amazing God.

The devil came late to the party, for sure.

A good and a great man.

God isn’t done using him just yet.

Only God knows what the wagging tongues would have been on about by now…

For those saying it was overspeeding, heck no, it wasn’t. A truck swerved abruptly onto his lane which caused him to take the hit on the shoulder instead…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related