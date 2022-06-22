The Moment A Female Shoplifter Was Caught With Stolen Items At A Supermarket In Ondo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRudhg7o1WE

The Moment A Female Shoplifter Was Caught With Stolen Items At Supermarket In Ondo (Photos, Video)

A female shoplifter was caught with some stolen items at Gozak Supermarket in Ondo town, IGBERETV reports.

The lady didn’t know that CCTV was in place.

One after the other, she brought out all the items she stole while she was being searched.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid033wSboCxtoZCTbUrSHj2hehHqp3dQ1ypipeFahYv847TR2sSbxfYSy2rKq63ySwmpl&id=100050364255333

