The Nation Confirms Senator Ekweremadu, Wife’s Arrest, Arraignment In The UK

The Specialist Crime Team of the Metropolitan Police in London has detained a former Senate Deputy President Dr. Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

According to Sky News, the two suspects were arrested for alleged conspiracy to harvest the organs of a child.

But the child has been taken into protective custody.

The media organisation reported: “Two people have been charged with conspiring to bring a child to the UK in order to harvest organs, the Metropolitan Police said.

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.

“Charges were brought against the pair, who are from Nigeria, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

“A child has now been safeguarded.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, the force said.”

A top source in Nigeria confirmed the arrest.

https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-uk-police-detain-ekweremadu-wife/

