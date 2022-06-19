The Story You Heard That Confirms How Bad Nigeria Has Become?

Yes we get it. Everything in Nigeria is bad and all that and there are so many hilarious things we see on a daily.

But what is that one story or stories especially in politics that broke in the media whether internet, newspapers etc and you were like….

“shey my eye dey pain me abi wetin be this?” (in skit maker lasisi elenu voice)

Or

“Nigeria true true suppose dey Netflix sha WTF”

Or

“is this playing, what type of playing is this?”

Or

“Ahhh, Nigeria is truly a joke sha”

So I ask what is that political story?

So I will go first…..

When buhari was gaining momentum and was declared 2015 presidential election winner. it was at that moment I knew Nigeria might not be good again. I mean, some of us saw or read of how buhari perform in the past and how he was talking anyhow when he was out of power. So how he managed to deceive lots of people that he has changed and will turn Nigeria around still dey baffle me.

When people in politics come out and say buhari has integrity or when APC supporters try to exonerate buhari from the corruption going on in APC. I find this really surprising because all the criminals in APC that have been accuse of stealing billions are seen almost immediately going to dine with buhari in aso rock

When politicians are hale and hearty whether APC or PDP but as soon as EFCC comes for them, fainting and sickness everywhere

The kind of people that have declared to run for president. As I am typing this I even heard that INEC chairman who should be concerned about how to give us free and fair elections wants to contest too. No be juju be that?

When Minister of labour ngige said the government doesn’t have money to give ASUU but he and others 100 million naira to waste. (yes because we all know he doesn’t even stand a chance to win).

I will stop here. This is just a fun thread guys so drop yours let’s read

