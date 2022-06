Previous post https://www.nairaland.com/7178626/twitter-user-wants-travel-lagos

Naughti Awol, the Twitter user who promised to go to Kano and ask Kwankwaso to run on a joint ticket with Peter Obi has finally landed in Kano.

In a video clip he posted on his Twitter user, he is seen at Mallam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB54gdWAIkc

