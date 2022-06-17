The Types And Ages Of Animals That Can Be Used For Eid Sacrifice

Eid-ul-Adha is less than a month today (may Allah spare our lives till then and beyond and provide us).

The best type of animals for udhiyah are: camels, then cows – if sacrificed on behalf of one person; then sheep; then goats; then one-seventh of a camel; then one-seventh of a cow. The best type of animals are those which are fat and have more meat, and are physically complete and good looking.

In Saheeh al-Bukhaari it is narrated from Anas ibn Maalik (may Allaah be pleased with him) that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) used to sacrifice two horned rams that were white speckled with black.

It was narrated that Abu Sa’eed al-Khudri (may Allaah be pleased with him) said: The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) sacrificed a whole (i.e., not castrated), horned male sheep, with a black face and black (circles) round the eyes, and black legs. This was narrated by the four. Al-Tirmidhi said, it is hasan saheeh; it was also classed as saheeh by al-Albaani in Saheeh Abi Dawood, 2796.

IslamQA

On the age requirement of these animals, attached from DawahNigeria detail the ages (and conditions) of animals that can be used for Eid sacrifice. May Allah provide for us and let us witness Eid (Ameen).

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related