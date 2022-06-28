The Harder They Come The Harder They Fall : The Untold Story Of Tinubu’s Certificate Saga By Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

“They never seem to hear even your cry… So as sure as the sun will shine

I’m gonna get my share now of what’s mine… And then the harder they come

The harder they’ll fall, one and all” Jimmy Cliff in his hit track, “the harder they come the harder they fall.”

Certificate scandals are usual in every political election around the world, and it is not surprising. The noteworthy feature of this certificate issue is that it affects all contestants, whether they are underdogs or front runners. The popularity of the competitor, on the other hand, influences how far and wide the debate spreads.

The news was buzzing last week with tales about the Jagaban’s primary and secondary school certificates submitted to INEC . According to the report, the former Lagos State Governor told the INEC that his elementary and secondary school certificates were stolen during a raid on his home by unknown military gunmen during the DEMOCRACY battle in the 1990s.

This was the Jagaban’s declaration regarding his lost certificates, indisputable and verified claims.

“I went on self-exile from October 1994 to October 1998. When I returned I discovered that all my property, including all the documents relating to my qualifications and my certificates in respect of paragraph three above, were looted by unknown persons.

“My house was a target of series of searches by various security agents from the time the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was forced to adjourn following the military takeover of government of 17th November 1993.

“I was the chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation, banking and finance. I was also a plaintiff in one of the two suits against the interim national government in 1993.

“I went on exile when it became clear to me that my life was in danger,” Tinubu said.

People who gave their lives in the past battled for the same democracy that we now enjoy freely today. The first question to address is whether there were frequent incidents at the Jagaban’s residence in those gloomy times?

No, they never bothered to ask; they have a skewed narrative mindset in order to further erode the Jagaban’s popularity.

On his own, Tinubu continued, “I have my certifications of the Universities I attended.”

The only documentation needed, according to the new electoral laws, is proof that you attended school. Let me explain the nomination form submission process in more detail.

You cannot declare that your credentials are lost on any form, including the nominations form, and yet include the institutions you attended to obtain such credentials.

All statements about educational background (schools attended) made in a nomination form must be supported by the relevant credentials. Any reference to the school attended without supporting documentation is potentially fraudulent and will result in disqualification.

To comply with the requirements of the Law & Electoral Act, Asiwaju Tinubu refused to disclose the schools he had attended.

This brings us to the opening verse of my article by the great and legendary Jimmy Cliff, hear the second verse,

” Well the officers are trying to keep me down…Trying to drive me underground

And they think that they have got the battle won…I say forgive them lord,

They know not what they’ve done…Ooh yeah oh yeah woah yeah ooooh

And I keep on fighting for the things I want.”

This song never fails to make me smile and serves as a reminder to keep a good frame of mind. Be prepared to work toward your objectives in the face of challenges and naysayers. Though life won’t always be simple, I work hard to achieve my objectives and find inner serenity.

They made up their own justifications for why Tinubu refused to submit the names of his school and certificates, claiming that he was not born with the name Tinubu. They even made up a moniker that they claimed he went by; I won’t mention it due to the pettiness.

They’ve forgotten Tinubu worked at famous firms such as Arthur Andersen, Haskins and Sells, Deliotte and Douche, and GTE Service Corporation, America’s largest communication and utilities provider.

So, since Tinubu declined to provide the names of the primary and secondary schools he attended because they were under a different name when he was a student, how did he obtain employment at these multinational corporations with such a stellar reputation worldwide?

Do they believe that Americans lack records and are illiterates ? When it comes to their own self-interest, they want to be like America” is this and that “, but they disregard common sense when it goes against their WISHES.

Tinubu has no reason whatsoever to include any single information that would complicate his candidacy. Of course there was a calculated attempt by Tinubu’s political detractors to make it look like a big deal, insisting on embarrassing the two-term governor of Lagos State.

The Harder They Come The Harder They Fall… They said he was old and couldn’t walk, yet he leads the walk and campaigns, they said he has shaki shaki hands, but he keeps appearing everywhere, recognizing cheers from his supporters.

Tinubu is too huge for people to treat him like garbage, thus he doesn’t need their validation. Emi Lokan” So as sure as the sun will shine…I’m gonna get my share now of what’s mine… And then the harder they come

The harder they’ll fall, one and all”

Only intellectual people can understand Jimmy Cliff’s amazing tune. I suppose it takes a brilliant mind to send a brilliant message and another brilliant mind to pick up on the vibes. Thank you so much, Jimmy Cliff.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah and I am the principal and Chairman/CEO of Bush Radio Academy.



