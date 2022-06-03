The Worst Food, Unsunnah: ‘Where The Wealthy Are Invited And Poor Are Left Out’

There is a societal trend to limit the invitation to people of affluence and of a certain ‘social standing’. The ordinary poor, weak and downtrodden people of the community are not considered to be part of such functions. Such invitations are disliked and contrary to the Sunnah.

It is Sunnah to invite people for a meal with the intention of feeding people, Da’wah or for a special occasion like a Walimah. One important etiquette of inviting people is to ensure that poor people are also invited. There is a stern warning in the hadith for a general invitation where only the wealth partake and poor are left out.

Abu Hurairah (RadiyaLahu anhu) narrates that Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “(From among) the worst of food is the food of that Walimah wherein the wealthy are invited and the poor are left out …” (Bukhari & Muslim)

Our community should seek to rectify this malpractice and make it a point to identify people and families who are generally overlooked and invite them with honour and respect.

If we adopt simplicity, and avoid extravagance and lavishness, we will be able to extend our invitation to more people of a diverse backgroundand in this way foster unity, brotherhood and cohesion in our community. This could be a means of our forgiveness and eternal salvation.



Darul Ihsan

