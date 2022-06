It is obvious that people are really working hard to see Peter Obi Fail. They say he doesn’t have a chance, yet they spend time and resources trying to bring him down.

Disregard any publication out there talking about Factions and primaries .

Here is the National Chairman of the party Barr Julius Abure confirming it

APC/PDP are both scared of Peter so they are fighting

Our lawyers will deal with it!

Please can we see the video and pictures of the said primary that was conducted yesterday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3G_NG_tzIk

