https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjY0a1ImmBs

Think Well Before You ‘Japa’ — U.S-Based Nigerian Man Shows Homeless People Out In The Streets Of Los Angeles (Photos, Video)

A U.S -based Nigerian man has said, people should think well before they travel out of Nigeria as he shows homeless people out in the streets of Los Angeles, IGBERETV reports.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, people are seen making tent on the road.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CefnrmgMyi6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

