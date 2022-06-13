Third Force Are Untested Nigerians, Join Us In APC – Keyamo To Moghalu

My own dear brother, @MoghaluKingsley, you’ve just seen that the so-called Third Force are just some untested Nigerians who may just be worse off. They’re not from the moon; they’re NIGERIANS. It’s all sound & fury & nothing more. Welcome to the REAL WORLD. Please, join us in APC

https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1536393207998717953?t=b36_cgSWFugWSq-FnSPOeg&s=19

