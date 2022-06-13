This Campaign Advert Was Done In 1993 By MKO Abiola (Throwback Video, Pix)

MKO ABIOLA CAMPAIGN ADVERT DONE IN 1993 and still much Educative ( 29 years ago)

HOW OLD WERE YOU 29 YEARS AGO?

Watch Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0JHEj68Bos

M.K.O. Abiola ran for the presidency in 1993, for which the election results were annulled by the preceding military president Ibrahim Babangida because of allegations that they were corrupt and unfair.

Abiola was awarded the GCFR posthumously on 6 June 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s democracy day was changed to June 12.

Abiola’s support in the June 1993 presidential election cut across geo-political zones and religious divisions, among a few politicians to accomplish such a spread during his time.By the time of his death, he had become an unexpected symbol of democracy.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CetYH67D_79/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

