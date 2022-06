This Is The Most Corrupt Regime In The History Of Nigeria – Bishop Oyedepo (Video)

THIS IS THE MOST CORRUPT REGIME IN THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMcKGoK3PPo

THEY SAID THEY WANTED TO FIGHT CORRUPTION. HOW CAN YOU FIGHT CORRUPTION WHEN YOU ARE IN CORRUPTION?

THE ACCOUNTANT GENERAL STOLE 80 BILLION NAIRA, THAT IS MORE THAN THEY NEED TO KEEP ALL THE UNIVERSITIES RUNNING.

THEY DON’T CARE SINCE THEIR CHILDREN ARE NOT THERE.

– Bishop David Oyedepo

Source: Church Gist

https://www.facebook.com/444807728996437/posts/pfbid02ccZYiyP9qVeu4EaPgvBQWygyGVVzjnWiVxhiezWwu3jXRZnJprS8jAXqpnCXW2p7l/

