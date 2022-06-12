‘This Little Bird Lost Its Way Into My Compound’ (Pictures)

]This morning, after the Early morning downpour, I came out to see this little creature resting on my vehicle, it looked frightened and helpless, it has been severely dealt with, by the rain.

I’ve made everything possible to reunite it with its mother, but all my efforts to make the reunion happen, since morning, proved abortive.

so I’ve made up my mind to keep it but the issue now is that I don’t know what to feed it with, because it keeps rejecting anything we throw at it to eat, my daughter even tried feeding it with cooked rice and raw garri, but it keeps rejecting them.

what is the name of this little Bird, and who knows what to feed it with?

