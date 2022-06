Those Supporting Muslim-Muslim Ticket Will Declare Jihad For Christian-Christian Ticket – Farooq Kperogi

The truth is that most of the people who support a Muslim-Muslim ticket would declare a jihad against a Christian-Christian ticket.



https://mobile.twitter.com/farooqkperogi/status/1536147074441531393

What do you make of this?

