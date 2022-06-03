Three Children, 16 Adults Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Kano

It occurred at Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in the Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

An explosion at a shop selling liquefied petroleum gas, popularly known as cooking gas in Kano State has left at least 19 people with various degrees of injuries, official confirms.

The explosion which occurred at about 1800hours on Thursday was caused by a leaking gas from one of the cylinders at the shop, which caught fire from a fishmonger’s (fish seller) fire stand close to the gas filling shop, leading to the explosion.

According to a report by an eyewitness, the fire burnt down the gas filling shop and three other shops around it.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haru, told SaharaReporters that it was 19 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries from the incident, and not 20 as earlier reported by some newspapers.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who had confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday morning, said that 20 people sustained injuries from the explosion.

Haru said, “There was a fire incident resulting from a gas shop, Ultimate Gas. When the report of the incident came, policemen were immediately mobilised to the scene and there were officers from the fire service and the fire was brought under control.

“As a result of the gas explosion, the building collapsed and 19 people sustained various degrees of injuries – three adults and 16 children. All of them were rescued and rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital here in Kano and they were all admitted.

“Seven gas cylinders were recovered from the gas shop but no death was recorded. From the report we got, the fire emanated from a leaking cylinder and there was a nearby source of fire, somebody selling fish, which is very close to the shop and that is how it caught up, leading to the incident.

“Currently, they are under treatment at the state hospital.”



http://saharareporters.com/2022/06/03/three-children-16-adults-injured-gas-explosion-rocks-kano

