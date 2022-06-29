Three-Storey Colonial Building Collapses In Port Harcourt (Photos)

A Three Storey Building has partially collapsed at the popular Bende Street in old Port Harcourt township, Rivers State.

The Building which is situated at No. 112 Bende Street caved in at about 2.00am on Wednesday, June 29.

The building which was constructed over seven decades ago, has been in a deplorable state for the past four years.

A witness said no life was lost just as there were no occupant in the building.

“The building was one of the oldest building in Port Harcourt known as colonial building. I believe it’s one of the abandoned properties in Port Harcourt after the civil war. It caved in at about 2.00am Wednesday but no life was lost. There were no occupant in the building as of the time it collapsed” the witness said.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Iringe Grace Koko, who confirmed the incident, said there was no occupant in the building before it collapsed.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning are currently working with the owners of the property to pull it down completely to forestall any further disaster.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/6/three-storey-building-collapses-in-port-harcourt.html

