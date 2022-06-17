Throwback Video Of Mbaka Praising Buhari, Aisha, Their Children In 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wARaCnmi2eQ

Throwback Video Of Mbaka Praising President Buhari, His Wife, Aisha And Their Children In 2015- IGBERETV

Shortly after President Buhari won the 2015 presidential election, the Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, in the presence of his congregation praised President Buhari, his wife, Aisha Buhari and their children for being a corruption-fighting family.

An Hausa language interpreter was present, and interpreted all the priest was saying.



https://igberetvnews.com/1422272/throwback-video-mbaka-praising-president-buhari-wife-aisha-children-2015/

