https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6CxFgcMGiA

Throwback video of Peter Obi declining when Mbaka asked him for money – IGBERETV

In 2018, when Obi was the running mate to Atiku Abubakar of the PDP during the 2019 election period, Mbaka appealed to Obi during his church’s annual harvest and bazaar celebration to make a donation to support his church building project. Peter Obi refused to make his donation public. Instead, Peter Obi asked the priest to direct him to any project of his choice and he would support.

