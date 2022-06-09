Thugs Attack Igbo Traders Who Closed Shops To Register For PVC In Alaba, Lagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xpVU57xmgw

Thugs Attacks Igbo Traders Who Went To Register For PVC In Lagos

These are Lagosians in Ojo Local Govt of Lagos Lagos thugs stopped and chased them away from registering to vote – next year, they’ll chase many of you out of polling units if care is not taking.

This is coming days after the traders announced that they will be shutting down their shops today to get their PVCs ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Igbo traders closed down Alaba market to register for PVC in Okoche LGA HQ today & Lagos thugs were sent to disrupt the process.

They attempted to carry the only @inecnigeria PVC machine at the center but the crowd overpowered them

This is unacceptable!



https://twitter.com/Chude__/status/1534892019520360450?t=suasaSYUBo_qNS2fes3y1A&s=19

First, this wasn’t about Igbos. These are the true facts behind the trending videos. The entire Alaba International Market decided to close the market today to enable the traders register for their PVCs. A phased closure would have been better. Consequently, the Ojo Local…



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1534931045031858181

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7167527/operation-get-pvc-alaba-international

