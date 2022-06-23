Thugs Stop PVC Registration At Lugbe Federal Housing Area, Abuja (Photos)

This is a live recording of thugs preventing people from registering at Lugbe Federal Housing Area of Abuja. The two men seen below are said to be the main antagonist.

This happened this morning at Lugbe Primary School @inecnigeria registration centerAbuja-FCT.

This men disrupted the ongoing smooth PVC registration, according to them, they don’t want Christian to register in the center.

@PoliceNG What is going on?



https://twitter.com/Chude__/status/1539914403402973186?t=R6BFWG0DA51IBohrlZ7d7w&s=19

Or

These men were captured stopping people from registering to vote in Federal Housing, Lugbe,Abuja. An offence under Section 23(2)(a) & (b) of the Electoral Act.

Cc:

@PoliceNG

@inecnigeria



https://twitter.com/AbdulMahmud01/status/1539906726237016065?t=-DAufNg06T_NhscxijsZUw&s=19

More evidence

https://fb.watch/dQ08osRxVw/

Update to follow soon……………

