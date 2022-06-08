Timi Dakolo Slams APC For Using His Song At Party Convention Without Permission

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FlZ_HfnRjg

Timi Dakolo Slams APC For Using His Song At The Presidential Primary Without Permission (Video)

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has called out the All Progressives Congress for using his song at their presidential primary without his permission, IGBERETV reports.

Segalink shared the moment the song was played and asked:

“My brother Timi Dakolo I hope dem pay us for this song wey dey play for APC convention so? GreatNation.”

A disappointed Timi replied him that the song was played without his permission:

“Why use an artist’s song without their permission in a rally or campaign. The things people get away with in the country called Nigeria. Actually, this is the second time.”, Timi wrote.



