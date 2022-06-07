Tinubu: 5 Northern Governors Promised VP Slot For Power Shift

According to an investigation, five northern governors have been promised the office of Vice President, prompting some of the governors to push for the zoning of the All Progressive Congress presidential ticket to the South.

The investigation reveals that five governors are fervently pushing for the ticket to be zoning to a southern candidate in the hopes of being chosen as the running mate from the North.

However, it was discovered that the governors are unaware that the plotters intend to pit them against each other if a southerner wins the ticket.

The five governors are among those pushing for the zoning of the APC ticket to the south, a move that some see as selfish.
Source: https://community.vanguardngr.com/forum/topics/tinubu-5-northern-governors-were-promised-vp-slot-for-power-shift

