Tinubu Announcing Paynent Of WAEC Fees For All Lagos Students (Throwback)

FLASHBACK: Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Cheques to Officials of Selected Banks for the Payment of Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WAEC) for all Public School Students in Lagos State, on 9th February 2000.

A Total of 90,000 Students wrote the exams in Lagos State back then that year, Governor Tinubu paid a total sum of N99m at the rate of N1,100 per Student was paid by the Government.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, A Man that truly cares about the poor.



https://twitter.com/mr_jags/status/1539947513213591558?s=21&t=amrASu9jCblfIePz86Li5Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UhZAaLmd3I

