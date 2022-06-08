Tinubu: Atiku, PDP Governors In Emergency Meeting – The Nation

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is in an emergency meeting with Governors elected on the platform of the party.

The meeting, which was called by Atiku, is holding at the PDP campaign headquarters, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

Notice of the meeting was signed by the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, CID Maduabum.

