Tinubu Attend Jumat Prayer In Abuja Alongside Sultan Of Sokoto

Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Jumat prayers in Abuja today alongside Sen Kashim Shettima representing Borno Central,Sen Ali Ndume Borno South Senatorial District & the Sultan of Sokoto,HRH Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar

