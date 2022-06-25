Tinubu Attends Femi Gbajabiamila’s 60th Birthday Prayer (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEVkEj587hs
Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently attending the prayer for Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila’s 60th birthday at the Ansarudeen Central Mosque, Abuja.
He was accompanied by the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress.
Other dignitaries at the event include the Chief of Staff to the President representing the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; other Governors, Lawmakers, and other well-wishers.